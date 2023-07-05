Suspect in stabbing at Mexico-Qatar Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium arrested

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento man was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a stabbing at Levi's Stadium Sunday during a Gold Cup soccer match between Mexico and Qatar.

Police identified him as 29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva, who was arrested at his home by detectives from the Santa Clara and Sacramento Police Departments.

Santa Clara Police said Garcia-Villanueva was identified as the suspect within 24 hours of the stabbing, which happened during a large brawl among fans in the stands at the end of the soccer match. The stadium was filled mostly by Mexico fans who saw their team lose to Qatar 1-0.

Stabbing suspect Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva Santa Clara Police Department

After a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge authorized an arrest and a search warrant for Garcia-Villanueva, Sacramento police detectives on Tuesday contacted Garcia-Villanueva at his home on the 3300 block of 22nd Avenue in Sacramento. He surrendered and was placed under arrest without incident.

Detectives also contacted the person of interest being sought and she was determined not to have committed any crime, police said.

Sunday's stabbing victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a stab wound to his neck. He was expected to recover.