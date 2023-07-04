Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during Mexico-Qatar Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium; 2 sought

(L-R) Suspect, person of interest sought in a stabbing following the end of the Mexico-Qatar Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, July 2, 2023. Santa Clara Police Department

SANTA CLARA – Police in Santa Clara are searching for a suspect and a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred at a Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium Sunday evening. 

The city hosted the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup, which was a double-header game between four international soccer teams. The stabbing happened at the end of the match between Mexico and Qatar, a 1-0 victory for Qatar.

At 8:47 p.m., Santa Clara Police responded to an active fight in the stadium involving multiple attendees, the department said. 

Police located a man with a visible wound on his neck. Based on witnesses and video footage, detectives determined that the man had been stabbed in the neck with a knife during an altercation with the suspect. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years of age, heavy set with short, dark-colored hair and a thin mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a green Mexican national team soccer jersey. He was with a heavyset Hispanic woman with dark-colored hair and a similar Mexican national soccer jersey. 

Anyone who recognizes the people in the picture provided by the Santa Clara Police Department is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823. To remain anonymous, call (408) 615-4847.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

