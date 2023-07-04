Man stabbed during Mexico-Qatar Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium; 2 sought

(L-R) Suspect, person of interest sought in a stabbing following the end of the Mexico-Qatar Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, July 2, 2023. Santa Clara Police Department

SANTA CLARA – Police in Santa Clara are searching for a suspect and a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred at a Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium Sunday evening.

The city hosted the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup, which was a double-header game between four international soccer teams. The stabbing happened at the end of the match between Mexico and Qatar, a 1-0 victory for Qatar.

At 8:47 p.m., Santa Clara Police responded to an active fight in the stadium involving multiple attendees, the department said.

Public assistance sought in stabbing at Levi’s Stadium. If you recognize these individuals please contact Det. Sgt. Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823. To remain anonymous call our Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847). Full news release available here: https://t.co/QUuawFwkm4 pic.twitter.com/6slDgDIhuM — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) July 4, 2023

Police located a man with a visible wound on his neck. Based on witnesses and video footage, detectives determined that the man had been stabbed in the neck with a knife during an altercation with the suspect. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years of age, heavy set with short, dark-colored hair and a thin mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a green Mexican national team soccer jersey. He was with a heavyset Hispanic woman with dark-colored hair and a similar Mexican national soccer jersey.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the picture provided by the Santa Clara Police Department is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823. To remain anonymous, call (408) 615-4847.