State lawmakers, Newsom pass bills boosting immigrants' opportunities

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday the passing of legislation aimed towards helping undocumented Californians gain access to more opportunities for economic inclusion.

Some of the new legislation bills include AB 1766 brought forward by Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, AB 1232 by Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, AB 2068 by Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco and AB 2193 by Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino.

"California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said.

AB 1766 will allow all undocumented Californians to obtain a state ID, which will help with community and economic participation. AB 1232 will give immigrant students improved access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, as well as ESL courses at community colleges.

Under the legislation packages passed by Newsom, immigrant student borrowers will also have more options to finance their college educations.

Occupational safety and health are included in AB 2068, meaning that undocumented people will have access to community health workers and promoters who can facilitate and provide culturally and linguistically responsive care.

California Division of Occupational Safety and Health postings will now be provided in various languages to protect workers and support safe workplaces, according to the legislation.

"We're a state of refuge -- a majority-minority state -- where 27 percent of us are immigrants. That's why I'm proud to announce the signing of today's bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day," Newsom said.

AB 2193 deals with providing low-income Californians eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters that affect basic human needs, regardless of a persons immigration status.

Street vendors will also get local health permits more easily under the legislation.