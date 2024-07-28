Langeliers hits 3-run homer in 1st inning and surging A's beat Angels 3-1

Shea Langeliers hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the Oakland Athletics continued their recent power surge with a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The A's have won three in a row over the Angels and eight of their last 10 games overall. They've won their last four series. The Angels have lost three straight.

"It's fun. Even when we weren't on this winning streak we're on it's a good environment here," starter Mitch Spence said. "Everybody is really friendly and we're all really close. It's a great clubhouse, no matter how we're playing. We keep it light no matter what's going on so we don't get too high or two low. We're playing great right now."

Langeliers hit his 20th home run of the season 411 feet to center field. Oakland leads the majors for most home runs in July with 41 and Langeliers has five of those.

"Obviously it was huge to put runs up in the top of the first and get momentum going on our side," Langeliers said. "Kinda help us get in a rhythm."

Spence (7-6) allowed just one run and three hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Tyler Ferguson retired the Angels in order in the ninth to earn his second save.

The Angels' Nolan Schanuel homered for the second consecutive day. Schanuel hit a solo shot to right field — his 11th of the season — in the third inning.

Tyler Anderson (8-9) struck out 10 batters in seven innings. His lone blemish was the homer by Langeliers in the first, but it was a costly one. After that, Anderson didn't allow a runner past second for six innings. He scattered six hits.

"Those guys are swinging the bats and for some reason we've gone cold," manager Ron Washington said. "Their pitching staff has certainly shut us down. Our pitching staff hasn't shut them down but they've kept us in the ballgame. We have to put runs on the board. The name of the game is scoring runs. We haven't been scoring many runs against them."

Angels closer Carlos Estévez was traded to Philadelphia earlier in the day. He hugged teammates and employees on his way out. Asked what he would remember most about his two-plus years with the Angels, Estévez said: "Everything. The fans. The guys. Even the media has been really good to me and my teammates, Day in and day out they always showed up no matter what it is. They're always there. They always had our backs here."

The Angels received right-hander George Klassen and left-hander Samuel Aldegheri, a prospect from Italy.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 3.09 ERA) will make his second start for the A's. In his first start on Tuesday, he allowed one earned run on four hits in five innings.

Angels: RHP Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.51 ERA) is 0-2 with a 15.19 ERA in three career games against Oakland (one of which was a start). He got the win in his last start on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb