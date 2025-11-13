Person shot at Laney College in Oakland; campus placed on lockdown

A shooting at Oakland's Laney College on Thursday injured at least one person and prompted a lockdown of the campus, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department said the shooting happened just before noon and that medics transported a shooting victim to the hospital. A spokesman for the Oakland Fire Department said the victim was a 58-year-old man; his condition was not immediately known.

Acting Police Chief James Beere told reporters at a press conference that the incident was isolated and did not involve an active shooter. He did not have any information about the suspect, only saying he was male and wearing a hoodie.

The Peralta Community College District said the shooting happened at the Laney Fieldhouse, which is the sports complex on the east side of the campus. The district sent out an emergency alert to students and employees at Laney and to the adjacent Peralta district offices.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.