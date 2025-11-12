Person shot at Skyline High School in Oakland; 2 suspects arrested

A shooting at Oakland's Skyline High School injured a juvenile on Wednesday, authorities said.

Oakland police said the shooting involved three juveniles and happened just before the end of the school day. Two juveniles were quickly located thanks to the help of staff and students at the school, police said.

Police did not confirm whether the juveniles were students at Skyline.

The school was placed on lockdown as police converged onto the campus on Skyline Boulevard in the East Oakland hills. The person who was shot is expected to be okay, and the school district said classes would be open tomorrow.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee issued a statement saying she was in close contact with Oakland police and that her thoughts were with students, families, and staff affected by the shooting.

"Every child deserves to feel safe at school. Gun violence is a crisis we must address with unwavering urgency," said Lee. "We will continue working with law enforcement, community partners, and school officials to protect our children and ensure our schools remain sanctuaries of learning, not scenes of violence like today."

In May 2024, a shooting following a Skyline High graduation ceremony injured three people. One person was arrested.

Another shooting at Skyline HS happened in September 2023 and led to the arrest of two people. No one was injured in that shooting.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.