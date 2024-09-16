Lafayette overpass protester feeling renewed support for Trump

For years, Lisa Disbrow has been hanging banners and flags on an overpass above Highway 24 near Lafayette.

But on this day, just 24 hours after the Secret Service said it thwarted what appears to have been a second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, Lisa said her banners carry a deeper message.

"Our sign on one side says 'The Swamp is Alive," said Disbrow. "And on the other side, it says 'Where's the Security.'"

Disbrow is a fervent Trump supporter.

She said she's appalled by how close the suspect was able to get to the former president and wants answers from the government on how they plan to better protect Trump moving forward.

"For a presidential candidate who's already had at least two attempts on his life, and we still haven't figured it out. Who's in charge. And why is there such negligence," said Disbrow.

She was joined by one or two others on the overpass, making for a protest that was more flags than people.

The response from drivers below was mixed at best, and several people who drove by told us they thought her choice of demonstration was creating safety issues.

"I think it's a traffic hazard, and I don't think it's an appropriate way to express our political views being in the overpass here because people are driving and trying to get past and it just gets dangerous," said a passerby.

But Disbrow said she doesn't plan on ending her demonstration any time soon. She said what happened to Trump over the weekend only solidifies her support for him and the causes she believes he stands for.

"We seriously have a nation to save or we are going to lose our liberty, and it will be just like Reagan said. And our grandchildren will just hear fairy tales of what it was like when you could speak your mind without going to jail," said Disbrow.