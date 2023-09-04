Labor Day weekend tourism providing boost to some San Francisco businesses

SAN FRANCISCO — After three and a half years removed from the start of the pandemic, some San Francisco small businesses said they're still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

No one follows the issue closer than Maneet Sohal. His livelihood depends on tourism since he owns San Francisco Deluxe Sightseeing Tours, the company that operates the "hop-on, hop-off" buses.

"We're picking (the tourists) up; we're dropping them off. Every 25 minutes, we have a new bus come around," said Sohal. "Business is on par with last year, so it's almost identical to what we did last year. But we're about 70 percent of what we did in 2019 right now."

He said Union Square and Downtown have been very slow, even for this Labor Day weekend.

Nearby businesses agreed. Pinecrest Diner near Union Square no longer opens 24/7. Manager Morena Hernandez said they had to cut back on their hours because of declining foot traffic.

"We're surviving. We're not thriving," said Hernandez. "I wish the city would do something with homelessness because that really affects a lot."

Many businesses said the downturn is the result of a triple whammy: homelessness, crime and the pandemic, which they said only accelerated the problem. They blamed years of bad city policies that led to the worsening street conditions.

"I grew up here in North Beach, and it's a beautiful city that I love. And it doesn't seem as beautiful anymore," said Mac Leibert, whose family owns Pier 23 Cafe."I'd like to see the politicians get it back to the jewel that it can be."

On top of crime and homelessness, a man visiting for the first time from Las Vegas said the city has a reputation problem.

"That's what took me so long to come here. My wife was like, 'Let's go to San Francisco.' And I was like, 'Well, they say it's horrible there now.' It is beautiful, the weather is great," said Marcel, who declined to provide his last name.

Marcel said his wife loved San Francisco so much that she suggested moving to the city. Marcel is a business owner and a developer who created the 'Nu Media Tech Solo' social media app.

Despite the economic challenges closer to Downtown San Francisco, Pier 39 saw big crowds this weekend. Pier 39 spokeswoman Sue Muzzin said sales for the pier tenants are about the same this Summer compared to 2019.

Sohal also noticed his buses are picking up and dropping off a lot more visitors over at Fisherman's Wharf and Pier 39.

"I think tourists preferred to stay on that side of town. Maybe safety is the issue," said Sohal.

He said city leaders have to do more so everyone not only survives but thrives.

"We're hoping that tourism does bounce back and is even better than 2019," said Sohal.

Businesses told KPIX 5, that while domestic visitors have returned, international travelers are still slow to come back to the city.