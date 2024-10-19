Weak La Niña predicted in the Pacific. Here's what it means for Bay Area winter weather.

Weak La Niña predicted this year and what it means for Bay Area winter weather

Weak La Niña predicted this year and what it means for Bay Area winter weather

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting this winter to be dominated by a weak La Niña in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean.

La Niña is generally understood to result in drier-than-average winters in California. However, as recent examples have shown, the exact opposite can and has happened during weak La Niñas.

In fact, some of the biggest winters in recent years have occurred while the Pacific was experiencing a weak La Niña. The official forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for California this winter is for "equal chances" of being either above or below average, but what exactly does that mean and how did they come to that?

In the video above, I explain more about what it means for our Bay Area winter outlook.