Kristin Juszczyk joins Women of the 49ers fan club at merchandise fashion event

Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, joined a growing throng of admirers at a fashion event at Levi's Stadium Thursday featuring her one-of-a-kind NFL merchandise.

It was a night filled with glitz and glam specifically for female Niner fans. Hundreds of women packed into Levi Stadium, many wearing their best Niners fit.

"For sure something that sparkles, I customize them so," said 49ers fan Yajaira Martinez.

"Definitely shoes. I always like to have a little heel" said fan Alex Falcon. "I feel like it just brings it out, the woman in football."

"I'll wear red and gold all the time down to the earrings," said fan Cindy Diaz.

The event, dubbed "Fit Check Night," allowed fans to create custom 49ers Levi's jackets and meet and mingle with the Juszczyks.

"To see just the women coming in skirts that they made or shirts that they made I was, like, wow, I actually, even it's just a little difference or if it's giving someone a hobby or giving someone something that makes them happy, it's worth it for me," said Kristin Juszczyk.

Kristin blasted onto the fashion scene last season, getting her designs onto some of the biggest stars in the world, including Taylor Swift, and partnering with the NFL on a merchandise deal. She says all that success though came at a time when she'd almost give up on her design dreams.

It was actually this event last year she credits with keeping her going.

"I met so many amazing women and I heard their story about how I inspired them to maybe pick up a sowing machine or maybe create something new or even they are just looking forward so much to Sundays to see what I wear, it lit such a fire in me," said Juszczyk.

Kristin hasn't looked back since. She's working on a fashion line of her own now and still styles herself every game day.

She says she continues to get tons of inspiration from the Niners fanbase and they, even the youngest of them, seem to get just as much inspiration from her back.

"I felt like wearing this skirt because it's very nice and pretty and I felt like wearing this because it's cute," said Claire Cortes, a young Niners fan.



