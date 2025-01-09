Kohl's to close dozens of "underperforming" stores in California, 14 other states

Retail department store chain Kohl's announced Thursday it would close 27 stores in 2025, with 10 stores to be shuttered in California and 17 others across 14 states.

In addition, Kohl's said it was closing one of its e-commerce fulfillment centers in San Bernardino, Calfiornia, because of increased efficiencies at newer fulfillment centers and an expanded ability to fulfill online orders from store locations. Of the 10 retail stores in California set to be closed, half of them are in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In a press release Thursday, the Wisconsin-based retailer said of 27 stores to be closed, "While Kohl's continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores." Kohl's said it would still have more than 1,100 stores around the country following the closures.

Kohl's said all the employees affected have been informed of the closures and have been offered a severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles within the company.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury in a prepared statement. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

In November 2024, U.S. retailers announced more than 7,100 store closures, a 69% jump from last year, according to a report from research firm CoreSight. The report found 45 retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection through November 2024 compared with 25 retail bankruptcies for all of 2023, even as consumer spending remained strong.

While retailers such as Walmart have found ways to appeal to financially-strapped shoppers, other chains such as Target, Family Dollar and CVS Health are among the companies with the largest number of closures.

The Kohl's stores listed below are set to be closed by April 2025, while the San Bernardino fulfillment center will close at the end of its lease term in May 2025.

Alabama

Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz