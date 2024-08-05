Kit Harington on why he was nervous about joining the cast of "Industry"

Kit Harington on playing green tech CEO Kit Harington on playing green tech CEO in "Industry" 05:49

Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones," is joining the cast of the high-stakes finance drama "Industry." In the new season, Harington plays Sir Henry Muck, the founder and CEO of a green tech company going public.

Harington, who binge-watched "Industry" during the coronavirus pandemic, said he was drawn to the show's writing and the energy of its young cast.

"I was totally hooked the minute I started on it," he said.

Despite his extensive acting experience, Harington admitted to being nervous about joining the cast since he considered himself to be a "fanboy" of the show, similar to how some guest stars felt on "Game of Thrones."

Harington described his character, Sir Henry Muck, as a "posh idiot," calling him smart and charming but someone who lacks self-awareness due to his privileged background.

"He's always had this safety net underneath him so he doesn't need to — he can sort of just be who he wants to be, and that's not always the best thing," Harington said.

He said he drew inspiration for Sir Henry Muck from real-life individuals he won't name. He described his character as a "tech bro" but with "a British class system background."

"I found that quite an alluring combination to kind of get my teeth into," said Harington.

As for the infamous Jon Snow, Harington holds the character in a special place in his heart.

"It's taken a few years to kind of process what that whole journey was, and like to let go of him as a character. But now, after doing some work over the last few years of kind of processing it all in a way, I've got nothing but fondness and love for him," said Harington.