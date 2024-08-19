East Bay delegate excited to witness history at the DNC in Chicago

For many California delegates from the Bay Area, the DNC is providing a chance to see someone with close local connections mark an important milestone for the Democratic party and the nation.

Kath Delaney spent the morning in Chicago surrounded by her fellow Bay Area delegates.

"Seeing many good friends. And it's…it's incredible. It's like being home," said Delany. "This is our Super Bowl!"

It was a day of appreciation for her party. She said it feels like she has been preparing for this convention her entire life.

"People are so excited, because the Bay Area delegation, many of us have known the vice president for so long or have worked with her or worked, you know, in one of her offices," explained Delaney.

Delaney's journey as a volunteer, an organizer and advocate for the party began more than 40 years ago.

"I have an inaugural button from the Clinton-Gore inauguration," she said.

In addition to working on the campaigns in the '90s for Clinton and Gore, she also worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016.

"Secretary Clinton, she was a more complex candidate," she remembered.

But she believes the years of dedication were meant for this moment to see a Bay Area native potentially rise to the White House

"It is phenomenal to think about. I'm sitting here at my desk in Albany, California, and she grew up ten minutes from here," Delaney said. "That is about a ten-minute walk from here. And to think from our community here in the Bay Area, that Kamala Harris is going to be the next president of the United States is a dream come true.

For Kath Delaney, to see Kamala Harris accept the party's nomination will be a proud moment.

"I'm just so proud. I'm so proud that the country is able to see what I've seen for so long: Her warmth, her brilliance, her commitment, her long commitment to public service," said Delaney. "So for me, it's just an honor."

An honor to be part of the campaign. An honor to represent East Bay at the DNC. An honor to hopefully witness history.