Organization partners with East Bay animal shelters to find homes for 12 abandoned Chihuahuas

A Walnut Creek organization on Friday announced it is partnering with 11 East Bay animal shelters to promote holiday adoptions while trying to find homes for a dozen abandoned Chihuahuas that were recently rescued in Calistoga.

Walnut Creek-based Joybound People & Pets, formerly the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), is spearheading the Home for the Holidays adoption campaign, an effort to raise awareness about the urgent need to find homes for deserving animals when shelters are overwhelmed and resources are stretched thin.

Shannon Hare, Emma Hansson and Shelby Pedersen with Joybound People & Pets hold three of the 12 Chihuahuas the organization took in from a Dec. 5, 2024 abandonment case in Calistoga. Joybound People & Pets

The organization recently took in 12 young Chihuahuas from a Dec. 5 abandonment case in Calistoga. This unplanned but urgent collaboration with the Napa County Animal Shelter happened simultaneously with the scheduled arrival of more than 40 dogs and cats from other partner shelters last week.

The dozen chihuahuas were part of a group of 25 discovered by the side of the road at night and initially taken to the Napa County Animal Shelter.

Joybound is encouraging people to consider adoption first when adding a new furry friend to their family for the holidays.

Joybound is offering 20% off adoption fees for their longest-tenured shelter guests.

"Each shelter may offer different promotions, but we all share the same mission: to find loving homes for every animal in our care," Joybound said in a statement. "While we provide our shelter guests with a ton of love and support during their stay with us, we know there is no place like a real home."

The organization said adopting a companion animal brings families closer while giving animals a brighter future, "which is literally the best gift ever."

More information is available at the Joybound website.