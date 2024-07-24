Biden says nothing can get in way of saving democracy, including "personal ambition"

Addressing the nation on camera for the first time since announcing his decision not to run for reelection, President Biden said in the Oval Office that saving democracy is more important than any title, and he acknowledged it was time to "pass the torch" to a new generation of leaders.

Years ago, Mr. Biden called himself a transitional candidate, and listed Vice President Kamala Harris among the younger generation of leaders he saw as the future of the Democratic Party. Now is the time to make way for those newer, younger voices, he said, like that of Harris, whom he has endorsed for the nomination.

Though he did not mention Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump by name, Mr. Biden has referred to Trump as a threat to democracy.

"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future, all merited a second term," the president said. "But nothing, nothing, can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So, I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. But there's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

Mr. Biden hinted that he had arrived at the decision to drop out in part because of doubts over whether he could defeat Trump.

"I revere this office, but I love my country more," the president said. "It's been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it's more important than any title."

Mr. Biden took a moment to reflect and marvel at where his life had begun, long before his 51-year-long political journey.

"Nowhere else on earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton and Claymont one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States," he said. "But here I am. That's what's so special about America."

The president expressed his gratitude to the American people, and praised the country as a nation of possibilities.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years," he said, adding, "I have given my heart and my soul to so many nation, like so many others. I'm blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people. I hope you have some idea of how grateful I am, to all of you."

For the remaining six months of his term, Mr. Biden said he plans to focus on the job of the presidency. He plans to continue to try to lower costs for families, defend personal freedoms, protect the right to vote, and fight against cancer. He said he also plans to continue to speak out against gun violence, and call for Supreme Court reform.

Abroad, the president said he would continue to make NATO stronger, support Ukraine's fight for freedom, and work to end the war in Gaza.

And Mr. Biden, who ran on the idea that democracy itself was at stake in 2020 and is again in 2024 with Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, reminded Americans that they are the ones who will determine America's destiny: "The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands."

The president also listed what he believes are his greatest achievements, including lowering the racial wealth gap, passing bipartisan infrastructure funding, achieving wins against big Pharma, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, compensating veterans exposed to toxic materials and putting the first African American woman on the Supreme Court.

White House staffers gathered across the White House to watch the president's remarks.

A great team saying thank you to a great President. pic.twitter.com/kXgRaFYhCE — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) July 25, 2024

Democrats have fallen in line behind Harris, after Mr. Biden endorsed her for the nomination soon after announcing he would end his campaign. Mr. Biden cannot appoint a successor for the Democratic nomination, but since his announcement on Sunday, Harris has secured the endorsements of a majority of Democratic delegates.

The president has said little since his decision while he recovered from COVID-19 symptoms at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The White House said Tuesday that he had tested negative, and Mr. Biden told reporters upon his return from Delaware that he's feeling "well."

Oval Office addresses are rare for a president, including for Mr. Biden. Before last week, Mr. Biden had only delivered two Oval Office addresses in his three-and-a-half years as president. Last week, he delivered his third Oval Office address, following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Although Mr. Biden plans to participate in the campaign, stepping down from the Democratic ticket allows him to focus on the task of the presidency itself, away from the physically taxing campaign trail.

"I'm not going anywhere," the president told his campaign staff — who are now Harris's campaign staff — Monday. "I'm going to be out there on the campaign with her, with Kamala. I'm going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president, getting legislation passed, as well as — and campaigning."

This Oval Office address, as well as any speech the president gives next month at the Democratic National Convention, is among the most critical of not just Mr. Biden's presidency, but of his legacy, as he completes more than five decades in public service.

"In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America's future," the president said from the Oval Office. "I made my choice. I've made my views known. I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She's experienced, she's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people."