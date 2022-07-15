Interim San Francisco DA Jenkins announces management team

On Friday, recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced new members of her management team. District Attorney Jenkins issued the following statement on the appointments:

"I promised the public that I would restore accountability and consequences to the criminal justice system while advancing smart reforms responsibly. My new management team, which will include the addition of three women of color, with decades of prosecutorial experience at the highest levels, will help our office deliver on that promise. I have full faith and confidence that these women will promote and protect public safety while delivering justice in all of its various forms."

Ana Gonzalez has been named as Chief Assistant, and will be the lead managing attorney in the office. A native San Franciscan, Gonzalez has over 20 years of experience with the District Attorney's Office. She joins the office most recently from the California Attorney General's Office, where she served as a Deputy Attorney General.

Nancy Tung will serve as Chief of Special Prosecutions & Community Partnerships. Tung previously worked for the San Francisco's District Attorney's Office for over a decade as a prosecutor. A former Deputy Attorney General for the State of California, she most recently served as a Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County.

Tiffany Sutton will lead and oversee alternative programs and initiatives and the juvenile division. Sutton was hired by now Vice President Harris, and spent 12 years in the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Most recently, she was the Director of the Crime Strategies Division for the San Francisco Police Department where she was responsible for the leadership and management of the crime analytics team and analyzing SFPD's crime and community strategies. Tiffany earned her JD from the University of San Francisco Law School, with the distinct honor of receiving the Thurgood Marshall Achievement Award.



Kulvidar "Rani" Singh Mann will act as Senior Transition Advisor for District Attorney Jenkins. Mann has previous decades of experience in the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, where she served as a neighborhood prosecutor and in the juvenile and adult divisions of the office.