Inn Fire forces evacuations in Mono City, closes Highway 395

MONO CITY – The Inn Fire in Mono County forced mandatory evacuations in Mono City and shut down Highway 395 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The fire broke out on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. and has burned 538 acres while jumping Highway 395 near Mono Lake. Crews said erratic winds caused the fire to spread quickly.

No containment has been reported.

The evacuation order, which is still in effect as of Friday afternoon, included an area stretching from Tioga Lodge to Mono Inn, north of Lee Vining. Crews said repopulation won't occur until the northern flank of the fire is secured and the predicted winds out of the south no longer pose a threat to the community.

The U.S. Forest Service said one structure was "impacted."

A bulldozer line was established on the northeastern flank of the fire near Mono City, officials said. A line was also established on the eastern edge of the fire on the west side of Mono Lake.

An evacuation center was established at Bridgeport Memorial Hall on North School Street.

Highway 395 is closed from Lee Vining to Highway 167. It's unknown when it will reopen, as many people are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend. Before the highway reopens, crews said downed power lines will need to be removed.

Drivers can take Highway 167 if heading south, whereas northbound travelers can take Highway 6 in Bishop to avoid the closure.

Mono City is about 200 miles southeast of Sacramento on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountains. It's home to about 300 people.

Mono Lake is one of the oldest lakes in North America and is more than two times as salty as the ocean.