Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Santa Clara County Main Jail

A man in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail Facility in San Jose was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning and pronounced dead later at a hospital, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies at the jail found the unresponsive 58-year-old inmate at about 10:28 a.m. Sunday. He was the only one assigned to that cell the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and medical staff began performing life-saving measures including CPR until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:24 a.m.

Sheriff's detectives responded to the jail and the preliminary investigation showed there was no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances leading to the death, the sheriff's office said.

The man had been booked into the jail on Jan. 6 by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety for an alleged parole violation.

The sheriff's office said it was following standard protocol for an in-custody death by conducting a joint investigation among the sheriff's office, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, and the county Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

The name of the deceased inmate was withheld until his family was notified.