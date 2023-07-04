Increasing number of bear sightings being documented in Marin County neighborhood

Recent multiple bear sightings in parts of Marin County have put residents on alert, and wildlife experts now have more data points to determine what may be happening.

The North Bay Bear Coaltion took this reporter to a secluded area in the Tamalpais Watershed, where some cubs have enjoyed their surroundings not too far away from homes.

Home security cameras captured at least one American black bear roaming through neighborhoods from Kentfield to parts of San Rafael, Fairfax and Lucas Valley-Marinwood.

"To me, bears are so mythical and interesting," said Peter Barto, a self-proclaimed "wildlife geek" who set up cameras not far from the recent sightings as a field researcher for the River Otter Ecology Project.

Last July, he couldn't believe what showed up.

"You see the eyes shine. It was right over there. I thought, 'Oh my God is that a bear?'" said Barto.

It wasn't just one, but two cubs frolicking and wading in the cold creek.

Barto, also a volunteer for the North Bay Bear Collaborative, searches for paw prints and scat to test DNA. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates the population has tripled since the early 80s.

"As it is growing they need to find open space and here is open space where there aren't many bears, yet," said Barto.

The Marin Humane Society and Wildcare are keeping a close eye and asking residents to contact them if a bear visits, again.

"It appears the bear is doing exactly what we hoped it would do which is move away from populated areas of Marin County. That was our biggest concern," said Alison Hermance of Wildcare.

To keep humans safe, and bears too, experts say not to "bait" them by leaving out food or making it easy for bears to access trash.

"Putting water out. It looked like it was thirsty. I know the intention is good but that could end up being the end of that bear," said Barto.

Barto and other naturalists are trying to determine how many black bears are using the watershed as part of their range and helping educate concerned residents living in the wildland-urban interface.

"It's all on people to figure out how to keep them safe and away from temptation that could bring them a nasty ending," said Barto.

The proliferation of cameras is documenting more sightings. Since last year, the two cubs playing in the creek haven't made another cameo in the same spot.

But Barto and other naturalists are curious about what may come next.

"Hopefully they can manifest themselves here as a resident population without it becoming a scary story," said Barto.

For now, Barto can only wait until the next sighting, wherever that may be.

WildCare and Marin Humane urge residents not to panic when encountering a bear. Black bears are shy animals that prefer to avoid people, and black bear attacks are extremely rare.

In the event that you encounter a bear, stay calm, do not run or climb a tree, and back away slowly. You can encourage the bear to move along by making noises like clapping or yelling.