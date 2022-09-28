Shooting injures at least 5 outside high school in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A shooting at a high school campus in Oakland has injured at least five people Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at facilities shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based at the site.

Oakland police confirmed a shooting outside the campus. Students were evacuated from school after a brief lockdown.

KPIX 5 reporter Katie Nielsen said three patients were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and two others to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

The Rudsdale Newcomer serves the Oakland Unified School District and its website says students there are recently-arrived immigrants who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability.

The BayTech charter school serves 6th through 12th grade.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.