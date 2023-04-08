Hundreds mourn cyclist Ethan Boyes killed in San Francisco Presidio crash

SAN FRANCISCO -- Friends and fans gathered Friday evening to remember and mourn champion cyclist Ethan Boyes who was struck and killed on Tuesday while riding his bike in the Presidio.

A memorial was set up on Arguello Boulevard where the accident occurred and many people brought flowers saying Boyes, who was 44 when he died, had an impact on their lives.

"Shock, complete shock because he's invincible. He's Ethan," said Claire Sayle, a friend of Boyes.

Sayle was one of roughly 300 people who showed up to share their memories.

"He just had a wonderful sense of humor. The last time we rode together, he truly made me laugh so hard that he almost made me fall off my bike and I will treasure that memory forever," Sayle added.

Ethan Boyes was a world champion cyclist but, to those at the vigil, he was just their riding partner who always had a spare tube to fix a flat or a shoulder to lean on when they needed a friend.

"Ethan was incredibly humble. He was obviously extremely accomplished but he was laid-back and down-to-earth which is super rare," Sayle said.

Ethan Boyes' death comes as cyclists say it's becoming more and more dangerous on the streets.

"I don't know what we're going to have to do out here. People are literally dying in the streets," said cyclist James Grady.

Grady and some fellow cyclists have little hope Boyes' death will have any impact to improve safety on the streets. It actually concerns them more that one of the most experienced riders they know became the latest victim.

"When you think about the time he spent on the bicycle, I guess the assumption is that he'll be able to respond in any situation. So the fact that he couldn't is telling," Sayle said.