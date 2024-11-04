Howard University students excited for VP Harris election watch party

The students at Howard University in Washington, D.C. - especially those from the Bay Area - are anticipating an historic night Tuesday.

In the weeks ahead of Election Day, Kelby Hughes has been leading campus drives to get students to vote, knowing grassroots efforts can impact what happens on Tuesday.

"A very historic night; a night that some people could not imagine. But we've been trying to imagine for years," said Hughes.

The 20-year old is voting for the first time. He has canvassed in West Philadelphia and Virginia, knocking on doors with his fraternity brothers.

Born and raised in Oakland, the junior at Howard University talks about his ancestors being denied the right to vote not long ago.

"I'm doing this for them. I'm doing this for the people who fought for my rights as an African American man, to be able to vote," said Hughes.

Crews are setting up the election night watch party on campus. Harris is the first graduate from a historically Black college and university or HBCU to hold the office of vice president. She graduated from Howard in 1986.

"This was Kamala's home at one point. For four years, she walked these halls, walked these pathways that I'm walking on now. In a sense, she helped pave the way for people like myself," said Hughes.

This week, students like Cassidy Collins, who's also from Oakland, are attending classes online, but hoping to catch a glimpse of the Vice President and to see the glass ceiling shattered.

"It will show that we actually are looking for a change in America, which we do need. We need a leader. We need someone who is going to help us. If all Americans can come together, it will show how much of a strong community and country we are," said Collins.

Collins and Hughes both say Harris represents not only them, but also the entire country, with equality and respect for all.

"This is the change that Dr. King and Malcolm X and many of the like, Fred Hampton, were talking about. And I can't wait to see it," said Hughes.