How to watch the governor's debate hosted by CBS News California, San Francisco Examiner

With less than three weeks before Election Day, top candidates in the 2026 California governor's race are set to face off in a debate Thursday evening in San Francisco.

A joint venture between CBS News California and the San Francisco Examiner, the 90-minute debate will take place at the Julia Morgan Ballroom.

Candidates were invited based on ballot qualification and a 1% polling threshold. The participants in the debate are Xavier Becerra (D), Chad Bianco (R), Steve Hilton (R), Matt Mahan (D), Katie Porter (D), Tom Steyer (D) and Antonio Villaraigosa (D).

The moderators for the debate are CBS News Bay Area reporter Ryan Yamamoto, CBS News Los Angeles reporter Tom Wait and San Francisco Examiner editor-in-chief Schuyler Hudak Prionas.

The format of the debate will allow candidates to question each other directly, and the broadcast will feature segments featuring real-world challenges facing California voters.

How to watch the debate

The governor's debate will air live on CBS-owned stations in the San Francisco Bay Area (KPIX), Los Angeles (KCBS/KCAL) and Sacramento (KOVR) beginning at 5:30 p.m. Pacific. A pre-debate segment hosted by CBS News Bay Area reporter Juliette Goodrich will begin at 5 p.m.

Following the debate, coverage on CBS News Bay Area will include analysis, fact-checks and voter reaction until 7:30 p.m.

The debate will also air on KION in the Monterey Bay area.

Where to stream the debate

The debate will be streamed on CBSLA.com, CBS Bay Area, CBS Sacramento and CBS News 24/7, and its YouTube channels. Local CBS streams can be found on Paramount+, the Roku App and Pluto TV.