Watch live: San Francisco Pride Parade coverage, stories from the Bay Area's LGBTQ community

CBS News Bay Area will be presenting a live special, Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration, on Sunday morning just before the San Francisco Pride Parade kicks off.

Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration will showcase live reporting from the parade route, special guests in studio, and stories from throughout Pride month that feature people from the Bay Area's LGBTQ community.

How to watch

What: Hope, Love, Pride — A Celebration

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

How: KPYX (PIX+) Channel 44/Cable 12, streaming on KPIX.com and on the free CBS News app.