Honduran national suspected of dealing fentanyl in Bay Area extradited to the U.S.

Honduran national Gustavo Erazo was extradited to the United States to face charges related to an alleged conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in the Bay Area, the office of U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey announced Friday.

Erazo, 49, was a resident of Oakland when he was indicted by a grand jury in January 2023, prosecutors said. He was charged with possession and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Erazo was arrested in Berkeley in November 2022, where law enforcement reportedly seized nearly 21 pounds of suspected drugs, firearms, and cash from his residence, according to the criminal complaint.

After fleeing to Honduras, Erazo was detained and returned to the U.S. with the assistance of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Honduran authorities, prosecutors said.

He appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Thursday and is scheduled for a status hearing on Monday, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Erazo faces up to life in federal prison and substantial fines.