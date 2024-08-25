Hilton shutters airport hotel on Oakland's crime-plagued Hegenberger Road

OAKLAND -- The Hilton hotel on Hegenberger Road next to the Oakland airport will officially shut down on Wednesday but workers said Sunday was its last day of operation.

Some workers said it was also their last day at work. They hugged each other and said their goodbyes.

"We are all heartbroken right now, all heartbroken," said Egigu Lemma. "I spent more time here than my house so the emotional effect is very high."

Lemma, better known as Gigi to his co-workers, spent 35 years at this Hilton working as a bellman and guest service agent. Lemma said it was more than a job. It was one big family with 152 workers.

"Yesterday, we had a reunion here, all the old-timers. We were crying, hugging, we wished everybody good luck," Lemma said.

"Most of the employees worked a long time here. We have a lot of memories at this place. It's our second home. We spent a lot of time here," said Tina Terefe, a supervisor who worked seven years at Hilton.

"I have 150 people that I've known and now we're going to be split apart and I've been here for 20 years," said Hilton worker Jude Correa.

Correa thought he would retire here before he was informed of the closing in June. Now, he and many coworkers are looking for new jobs.

"Every time a door closes, there's a better opportunity on the other side," Correa said.

Hilton officials did not say why they're closing after 56 years operating next to the Oakland airport. But the workers believe it's the result of the COVID pandemic and ongoing crime in the area. Lemma said losing the Raiders and the Warriors also led to fewer sports fans staying at the hotel.

"Crime is high. A lot of our customer vehicles were broken into. Hotel buses were stolen, catalytic converters were taken," Lemma said.

The hotel sits on about 20 acres. It's a large campus with multiple buildings, 15,000 square feet of event space and 360 rooms.

It joins a growing list of businesses that have left the Hegenberger Road - 98th Avenue business corridor. They include Denny's, In-N-Out, Black Bear Diner, two Starbucks stores and a Subway restaurant.

"We feel the weight. I mean (that business corridor is) my father's legacy. For decades, it took a lot for him to build up that corridor in partnership with other leaders, the Port of Oakland, the businesses," said Oakland councilwoman Treva Reid who represents the area.

She said she could not get some of the other elected leaders to vote to put more resources to fight the rampant crime in the area.

"I don't think that we're failing, I think that it's crumbling. I think that there has been a failure of committment to our district and to having our back," Reid said.

The Port of Oakland owns the Hilton property and will take some time to decide what to do with it.

"My concern is what's going to happen with that large campus. What type of people are going to take over that property and does the city have a plan for that?" lifelong Oakland resident Jonelle Campbell asked.

Some neighbors worry that homeless will break in and take over the buildings. As a longtime resident, Lemma also worried about the future of this property and his city.

"Bye-bye, Hilton, bye-bye. I don't see you no more. Thirty-five years I spent my life here," Lemma said as he walked away. "Adios!"

There's one more big business about to depart the area. The A's will play their final home game down the street in late September.