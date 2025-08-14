CHP temporarily shuts down southbound Highway 101 in San Jose for police activity

The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 on Thursday afternoon for police activity.

In a social media post at 12:46 p.m., the CHP said southbound 101 was shut down north of Alum Rock Avenue. Officers and San Jose police officers were investigating an undisclosed incident, the CHP said.

Units were seen gathered under the McKee Road / E. Julian Street overpass.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

US-101 SB shut down north of Alum Rock Ave. CHP Officers, as well as @SanJosePD Officers are on scene investigating an incident. Traffic is being diverted to Alum Rock. No current ETO. Expect delays and use alternate routes where available. pic.twitter.com/IfPXQD6sc8 — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) August 14, 2025

Traffic was diverted to McKee/Julian, the CHP said. By 2 p.m., southbound 101 traffic was backed up to the Highway 87 juncture.

As of 2:06 p.m., the CHP said all southbound lanes had been reopened. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.