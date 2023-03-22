"Everything was knocking down, it was terrible": High wind event, possibly a tornado, damages buildings in Montebello

Witness describes possible tornado reported in Montebello Witness describes possible tornado reported in Montebello 01:11

A high wind event caused damage to the roofs of at least five buildings in Montebello at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple vehicles in the area appeared to be damaged by debris from the wind. The Royal Paper Box Co. building in the 1100 block of Maple Ave. shows extensive roof damage from aerial footage. Other buildings in the area of Maple Avenue and East Washington Boulevard were also damaged.

Tornado hits south maple ave in Montebello tearing the roof off multiple buildings and destroying multiple cars pic.twitter.com/yJrbuPMccj — Turtle (@njtehcherchian) March 22, 2023

"We heard a big bang and thought it was a car accident," said witness Miriam Braxton. "We saw this huge cloud of debris."

Braxton said she saw nails, dust, and pieces of building collapse onto her car and others.

Michael Chee, city of Montebello director of public affairs described the conditions as the wind event took place. "From our windows here at city hall, there was an extreme amount of rain, a lot of wind, it was very dark and it was a very intense cell that moved through the area. That's basically what we experienced," said Chee.

Cell phone video from the area showed portions of rooftops being ripped away in Montebello, and other debris swirling in an circular pattern in the air. Another video showed a funnel-like cloud forming above the area as rooftops are ripped away.

"There was a big wind and everything was knocking down, it was terrible," said Ricardo Bastidas, a UPS worker who witnessed the event.

The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern LA County and Central Ventura County until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"It was honestly so scary to witness," said Braxton.

KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno commented on some cell phone footage of the wind event. He warned people to take cover should this happen elsewhere.

"If we can go back to that cell phone video, all those little things, that look like little things are actually pieces of roof and pieces of large debris that are being thrown around, probably at a minimum of 50 to 60 mph. If any one of those things were to hit a human being, that would cause a lot of damage," said Deanno.

There have been three confirmed tornadoes in Los Angeles County since 2007, and today's wind in Montebello may be declared the fourth.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday the NWS said it was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Covina, moving northeast at 15 mph. According to NWS, it is capable of producing a weak tornado or strong downburst winds.