Tornado Warning issued for Ventura and LA County

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern LA County and Central Ventura County until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tornado Warning including Casa Conejo CA, Lake Sherwood CA and Solromar CA until 8:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/vySFvWTYbx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 22, 2023

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Point Mugu State Park. The dangerous storm was expected to make its way to Western Malibu and Newbury Park.

Experts recommended that anyone in the path of the storm take cover and move to an interior room on the lowest floor if a basement is unavailable.