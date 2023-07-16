Heat wave to ease, giving way to chance of thunderstorms in North Bay

Amid an excessive heat warning, the National Weather Service is advising Bay Area residents some parts of the region may face a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night.

Forecasters said the North Bay is among those that will have a greater chance from Sunday evening until early Monday.

The Bay Area is already dealing with triple-digit heat and low humidity. The storms are unlikely to bring rain, which means it could increase fire danger.

"With air below the potential thunderstorms remaining dry, any rainfall that may occur will likely evaporate before reaching the ground," the weather service said.

The highest temperature in the Bay hit 106 degrees this weekend, at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, the weather service confirmed. Parts of the North Bay hit 102 to 105.

While the excessive heat warning will expire tonight, the weather service said, interior areas will be in the upper 80s to low 100s.

They add that a slight cooling trend should develop through midweek.