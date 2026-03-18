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Hayward police officer faces felony charge of accepting bribe, "free access to sex workers"

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A Hayward police officer faces a felony charge after a South Bay police department's investigation into prostitution, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The DA's office said the officer is suspected of unlawfully and knowingly accepting a $1,000 bribe and "free access to sex workers." He was identified by the DA as 48-year-old Benjamin Yarbough. 

"The law applies to everyone, and the integrity of law enforcement is fundamental to public trust," said DA Ursula Jones Dickson.

The DA said San Jose police were conducting an investigation into prostitution when they learned about the alleged conduct of the Hayward officer. Dickson's office took over the investigation after the Hayward Police Department contacted them about the allegations.

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