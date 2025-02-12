Hayward woman dies after being hit by vehicle; driver detained

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hayward on Monday, according to police.

Just before 8 a.m. that day, officers were called to the area of Tennyson Road and Calaroga Avenue on a report of a vehicle and pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman from Hayward, was found unresponsive and suffering from major injuries.

She was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was detained on scene. According to police, the man is being treated at a nearby hospital and has been placed on a mental health hold.

Police said they are determining whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Hayward police traffic division at (510) 293-7011.