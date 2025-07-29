Hayward man lands $2 million California Lottery jackpot following previous wins

A Hayward resident on an incredible lottery lucky streak landed a $2 million jackpot on a California Lottery scratcher game, officials said.

Juan Silva Zarate purchased an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers game at a Chevron gas station at 24350 Hesperian Boulevard in Hayward recently. His $2 million winner comes after Zarate won four $1,000 Scratchers over the past year, the California Lottery said.

"He ganado mucho," acknowledged Zarate in Spanish ("I've won a lot"), after being asked if he's won before, lottery officials said in a press statement.

Zarate told lottery officials he plans to use a portion of his winnings to invest and the rest to pay off his family's home.

