Hayward child sex abuse suspect among 205 arrested in nationwide FBI sweep

A Hayward man accused of possessing child sex abuse material was among more than 200 people arrested in a nationwide operation targeting alleged child predators, the FBI announced Wednesday.

According to the agency's San Francisco field office, 34-year-old Erik Antonio Contreras was arrested on April 30. The FBI said Contreras allegedly expressed a desire to engage in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl in late 2023.

During a raid in Oct. 2023, authorities said they recovered more than 1,000 files containing child sexual abuse materials on Contreras' devices.

FBI agents arrest Erik Antonio Contreras of Hayward as part of Operation Restore Justice on April 30, 2025. Contreras is accused of possessing child sex abuse material. FBI

Contreras was arrested as part of "Operation Restore Justice", a five-day initiative to identify, track and arrest alleged child sexual predators involving all 55 FBI field offices. During the operation, 205 suspects were arrested and 115 children were rescued.

"The exploitation of children is appalling and horrific. It robs vulnerable young victims of their childhoods and inflicts serious long-lasting harm. Together with our FBI partners, we will find criminals who prey on and victimize children – whether they are hiding behind a computer screen or out in the world – and ensure that they face justice," said acting Northern District of California United States Attorney Patrick Robbins.

According to the FBI, the suspects are accused of various offenses, including the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material. The suspects are also accused of online enticement and transportation of minors, along with child sex trafficking.

Agents said the suspects arrested in Operation Restore Justice included people in positions of public trust, including law enforcement, people in the military and teachers.

"This coordinated effort across all FBI field offices was not just about making arrests, it was about standing up for those who cannot defend themselves," said Sanjay Virmani, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the San Francisco Field Office.

In addition to the 205 arrests last week, the agency said it arrested 190 additional suspects on charges related to crimes against children in the month of April.

Anyone who may have information about crimes against children are urged to contact local law enforcement or the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), through their website or by contacting a local field office.