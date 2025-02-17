Police release suspect vehicle description in fatal Hayward hit-and-run collision

The Hayward Police Department was seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The collision happened on Feb. 4 just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Sueirro Street. Police said responding officers discovered a 51-year-old man from Hayward lying in the center median. Medics arrived to provide life-saving measures but he was declared dead at the scene.

This incident was Hayward's first fatal collision of 2025, police said.

Police released images of the suspect vehicle being sought after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Feb. 4 at Hesperian Boulevard and Surreiro Street, and a QR code for witnesses to upload any images or video they may have of the incident or vehicle. Hayward Police Department

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white, medium-sized SUV heading southbound on Hesperian Boulevard. Following an investigation, an updated description of the vehicle was released on Monday.

It was described as a white 2011-2013 Lexus CT200h, with dark or black rims. The vehicle has possible front bumper damage and a broken headlight lens. There may have been damage to the hood or windshield, but that was not confirmed, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may help identify the driver was asked to contact the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7000.

Anyone with video or photos of the incident was encouraged to scan the QR code to upload the images into the police evidence database for review. Submissions can remain anonymous.