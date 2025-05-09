Watch CBS News
Hayward man riding bike dies after hit by vehicle near Chabot College

A 64-year-old Hayward man riding a bike died after he was hit by a vehicle near Chabot College on Friday morning, police said. 

The Hayward Police Department responded to Depot Road and Adrian Avenue just after 10:15 a.m. for reports that a vehicle and a motorized bike were involved in a crash. 

Police said the driver, a 35-year-old man who does not live in Hayward, remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The driver was not injured. 

However, the bicyclist was found suffering from injuries sustained in the crash, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identification has not been released at this time. 

DUI is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. 

Details about what led up to the collision are unknown and it remains under investigation. 

