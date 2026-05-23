Harrison Bader's 2nd grand slam in 6 days powers the Giants past the White Sox 10-3

Harrison Bader hit a grand slam for the second time in six days, and the San Francisco Giants beats the Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Saturday.

Casey Schmitt homered and drove in three runs, and Willy Adames also went deep to help the Giants end a four-game skid. Luis Arraez, Matt Chapman and Daniel Susac each had two hits.

The Giants totaled 12 runs in their previous four games before putting together a pair of big innings Saturday.

Bader had the biggest hit with his third career slam as part of San Francisco's six-run fifth. The 31-year-old outfielder, who also had a grand slam against the Athletics on Monday, later reached on an infield single.

Schmitt hit his 10th home run of the season earlier in the fifth as the Giants took a six-run lead.

Miguel Vargas and Tristan Peters had two hits apiece for the White Sox.

Matt Gage (4-1), the second of four Giants pitchers, got all four of his outs on strikeouts to earn the win.

Arraez tripled leading off the fourth and scored on Schmitt's sacrifice fly. Rafael Devers and Chapman followed with consecutive hits before Susac lashed a two-run single to left field.

Chicago tied it with a three-run fifth capped by Vargas' RBI double.

Schmitt's two-run drive in the bottom half gave San Francisco a 5-3 lead. Five batters later, Bader crushed a 3-1 fastball from reliever Erick Fedde for his grand slam.

Fedde (0-5) gave up eight runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Giants starter Adrian Houser allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Up next

Giants LHP Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.28 ERA) faces LHP Noah Schultz (2-3, 4.93) in the series finale Sunday.