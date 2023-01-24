Update: At least 4 reported dead in Half Moon Bay mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY -- There are multiple casualties reported after a shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday.
California state Sen. Josh Becker cited the sheriff's office as saying at least four people were dead.
One crime scene was reported at the Magic Mushroom Farm at 12761 San Mateo Road/Highway 92, while a second crime scene was reported at 2125 Cabrillo Highway S./Highway 1.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's office said a media staging would be located at a substation at 537 Kelly Ave.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
