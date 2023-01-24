Update: At least 4 reported dead in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY -- There are multiple casualties reported after a shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday.

California state Sen. Josh Becker cited the sheriff's office as saying at least four people were dead.

According to the @SMCSheriff , at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB. Deputies are responding to this active situation in the area of HWY 92 and HMB city limits. 1/2 https://t.co/pRmmcUnivu — Josh Becker (@SenJoshBecker) January 24, 2023

One crime scene was reported at the Magic Mushroom Farm at 12761 San Mateo Road/Highway 92, while a second crime scene was reported at 2125 Cabrillo Highway S./Highway 1.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office said a media staging would be located at a substation at 537 Kelly Ave.

The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits. Media is requested to approach from the north and stage at the Half Moon Bay substation at 537 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 23, 2023

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.