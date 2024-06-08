Watch CBS News
Grass fire burns 41 acres on the Altamont, 60 percent contained

CBS/Bay City News Service

LIVERMORE -- A grass fire that started on Saturday morning in Alameda County was about 60% contained as it grew to 41 acres as of Cal Fire's last update at 12:37 p.m.

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit responded to the fire, dubbed the Greenville Fire, just after 11 a.m.

The flare up occurred in a patch of dry vegetation off Altamont Pass Road and Greenville Road, just north of Interstate 580 in the unincorporated community of Altamont.

Forward progress was stopped at about 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

There were no reports of structures damaged or injuries as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause is under investigation.

Grass Fire on the Altamont
Cal Fire firefighters responded to a grass fire in Altamont, in Alameda County on June 8, 2024. The fire grew to 41 acres as it was 60% contained as of 1:30 p.m.  Cal Fire via Bay City News

June 8, 2024

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

