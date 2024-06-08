Grass fire burns 41 acres on the Altamont, 60 percent contained

LIVERMORE -- A grass fire that started on Saturday morning in Alameda County was about 60% contained as it grew to 41 acres as of Cal Fire's last update at 12:37 p.m.

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit responded to the fire, dubbed the Greenville Fire, just after 11 a.m.

The flare up occurred in a patch of dry vegetation off Altamont Pass Road and Greenville Road, just north of Interstate 580 in the unincorporated community of Altamont.

Forward progress was stopped at about 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

There were no reports of structures damaged or injuries as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause is under investigation.