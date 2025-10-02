Blue Angels, military aircraft out of Salinas, California airshow due to government shutdown

How the 2025 government shutdown could differ from previous ones

The Blue Angels and other military aircraft will not be participating at this weekend's California International Airshow in Salinas, as the government shutdown that began on Wednesday continues without a resolution.

Organizers of the airshow confirmed to CBS News Bay Area on Thursday that the flight demonstration squadron was leaving the Salinas Municipal Airport where the show is taking place and were heading back to their home base at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

The airshow said in a statement, "While this is disappointing news, we are excited to share we have a full line up of some of the best civilian air show performers from North America, including Vicky Benzing flying her beautiful P-51 Plum Crazy along with her vintage Boeing Stearman. Ed Hamill flying the 'Folds of Honor' Biplane and Bob Freeman in his high-energy Extra 330SX."

Along with vintage aircraft, the airshow in Salinas will feature demonstrations of eVTOL air taxis from two local companies, Archer Aviation of San Jose and Joby Aviation of Santa Cruz.

In a statement on Wednesday, airshow organizers said they had met with the squadron, who had planned to perform as scheduled if a budget agreement was reached by Congress the same day.

The cancellation of the upcoming Blue Angels performance in Salinas raises questions about the team's scheduled appearance at San Francisco Fleet Week on Oct. 10 and 11.

"The Blue Angels have confirmed that they are ready and willing to participate in Fleet Week next weekend if the government reopens," Fleet Week organizers said in a post on their social media. "Once the impasse is resolved, all military participation will be permitted. Fleet Week remains on standby and is fully prepared to welcome the Blue Angels and other military performers."