Blue Angels at California International Airshow in Salinas in doubt amid government shutdown

Tim Fang
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Goverment shutdown begins, Bay Area braces for potential impacts
Goverment shutdown begins, Bay Area braces for potential impacts 06:20

Organizers of the California International Airshow in Salinas said the event would go on this weekend but noted that performances by the Blue Angels are in doubt due to the government shutdown that began Wednesday.

In a statement to fans, the nonprofit who puts on the show announced that they met with the Blue Angels, who said they had permission to stay one more day in Salinas and briefed organizers as if they were to perform.

The performance will go on as scheduled if Congress passes a budget by Wednesday night. As of Wednesday afternoon, a budget agreement had not been reached.

Congress was unable to reach an agreement on spending late Tuesday night, leading to the first shutdown since 2018.

"Unfortunately, if the government shutdown continues, the US Military will not be allowed to participate in the air show.  This sadly means that the Navy Blue Angels, the Air Force F-16 Viper will not be able to perform, and US Military statics will not participate," organizers said.

Canadian military aircraft are not being impacted and are expected to appear in Salinas as scheduled.

An extended shutdown could also impact upcoming Fleet Week celebrations in San Francisco, in which the Blue Angels are also expected to appear. The Blue Angels performances in the Bay Area are scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11.

Organizers of San Francisco Fleet Week have not commented Wednesday on potential impacts related to the shutdown.

The California International Airshow is set to take place at the Salinas Municipal Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

