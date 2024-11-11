Gov. Gavin Newsom initiates posthumous pardon for Petaluma solider Sgt. Richard Penry

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Veterans Day that he has begun the process of granting a posthumous pardon for the only Petaluma native awarded the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War.

As part of the governor's series of Veterans Day announcements highlighting the state's investment into the mental health of veterans and the pardoning of five servicemen for their past crimes in Southern California, Newsom additionally said he has initiated the process for granting a posthumous pardon to Sergeant Richard Allen Penry, an Army veteran from Petaluma who received the Medal of Honor after returning from Vietnam.

Sergeant Penry was awarded the Medal of Honor for "extraordinary heroism at the risk of his own life" by President Nixon in in 1971. According to his Medal of Honor citation, Sergeant Penry almost single-handedly thwarting an enemy attack on his platoon and saving multiple wounded fellow soliders.

The release from the governor's office noted that Sergeant Penry "returned from active duty at a time when there were few resources for veterans and little understanding of PTSD." Hi struggles to return to civilian life and cope with the psychological scars of war led to Sergeant Perry self-medicating with illicit substance. He received multiple drug-related convictions, including an arrest for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer in 1974.

The announcement additionally noted that because Sergeant Penry had more than one felony conviction, Gov. Newsom can't grant a pardon without the approval of the California Supreme Court.