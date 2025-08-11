Valkyries debut raven mascot, Violet, during game against Connecticut Sun

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 17 points, Janelle Salaun added 16 and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun 74-57 on Monday night.

Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 12 points for Connecticut (5-26), which dropped to 1-15 in road games this year.

Salaun scored on three straight Golden State possessions and Zandalasini followed with a 3-pointer as the Valkyries took the first double-digit lead of the game at 45-33 with 6:09 left in the third quarter. Golden State's fifth 3-pointer in the opening seven minutes of the third made it 53-36.

The Valkyries (16-15) used a 14-2 run in the fourth, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Kate Martin, to take a 69-50 lead.

Iliana Rupert added 10 points and Veronica Burton had 10 assists for Golden State, which moved into seventh place in the WNBA standings with 13 games left. Hayes moved past Sheryl Swoopes (4,875) for 31st on the WNBA's career scoring list.

Valkyries introduce Violet

During halftime, fans at Ballhalla were introduced to the team's mascot, a raven named Violet.

Her introduction was teased on Aug. 7 when an egg appeared outside of Chase Center. The egg was eventually moved to a nest inside the arena, and she made her debut on Monday during the game with the Connecticut Suns.

Violet is the Golden State Valkyries new mascot. She made her debut during the game against the Connecticut Suns on Aug. 11, 2025. Golden State Valkyries

According to the Valkyries, her nickname is Vi, and she sports a pair of glasses because she is nearsighted. She also has a one-of-a-kind dress, a bow, violet sneakers, and socks with the team's V pattern.

Golden State chose a raven as their mascot as the bird is associated with Valkyries in Norse mythology.