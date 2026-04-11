Golden State Valkyries re-sign breakout WNBA star Veronica Burton to multi-year contract

Veronica Burton, the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, has re-signed with the Golden State Valkyries, the organization announced Saturday.

In the announcement of her multi-year contract, general manager Ohemaa Nyanin described Burton as "the backbone" of the team during their inaugural season.

"She started every single game, led us in nearly every statistical category, and was the connective tissue between our locker room and our coaching staff," Nyanin said. "Her work ethic, leadership and voice were exactly what we needed in year one, and we cannot wait to see her continue to grow here in Golden State. Building this roster has always started with character, and Veronica is exactly the type of person we continue to build around."

Burton led the team in total points, rebounds and assists by averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. In addition to ranking third in the WNBA for assists per game, she put up a 24-point, single-game performance with 14 assists and zero turnovers on Aug. 19 — a WNBA first.

The Valkyries obtained Burton from the Connecticut Sun during the 2025 expansion draft, and she will be entering her fourth season in the WNBA when Golden State Valkyries basketball returns on May 8.