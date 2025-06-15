Golden State Valkyries bring back Kaitlyn Chen, Chloe Bibby

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase 's passion for basketball started at an early age

The Golden State Valkyries are bringing back Kaitlyn Chen and Chloe Bibby, the organization announced on Sunday.

Both played in the preseason games against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury.

Chen was drafted by the Valkyries 30th overall in the 2025 WNBA draft. Bibby was signed by the Valkyries in February.

The Valkyries had waived Chen and Bibby alongside Laeticia Amihere, Elissa Cunane and Migna Toure. Amihere was brought back to the team on June 8 and was back on the court Saturday for the Valkyries' win against the Seattle Storm.

Looking Ahead

The Valkyries head into Tuesday's game against the Dallas Wings on a three-game win streak.

The Tuesday game is a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Valkyries are entering the game 2nd in the standings, with a 3-2 record.

They are 5-5 in the season.

Teammates Reunited

Chen's return to the team means she'll be reunited with her former University of Connecticut teammate Paige Bueckers. In her WNBA Draft press conference, Chen said she had attended the WNBA Draft to support Bueckers when the Valkyries drafted Chen.

Bueckers and Chen won the 2025 NCAA Championship together.

The game will be aired locally on KPIX 5.