Watch CBS News
Sports

Golden State Valkyries to host Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in 1st ever matchup. Here's how to watch

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Rikki’s, SF’s only women’s sports bar, sees packed for Valkyries away game
Rikki’s, SF’s only women’s sports bar, sees packed for Valkyries away game 02:32

The Golden State Valkyries are set to host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the first ever matchup between the two teams Thursday night.

Golden State (5-6) is returning back to Chase Center from Texas, after losing to the Dallas Wings 80-71 on Tuesday. Paige Bueckers, the top pick in this year's WNBA draft, and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 39 points.

Monique Billings led the Valkyries in scoring Tuesday with a season-high 18 points, followed by Kayla Thornton with 17.

Meanwhile, the Fever (8-4) are arriving in the Bay Area after defeating the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in a game that was marred by multiple scuffles, three ejections and questions about the game's officiating.

In the third quarter, Clark was hit in the face by Jacy Sheldon and knocked to the ground by Marina Mabrey. Clark and Mabrey were assessed technical fouls, while Sheldon was assessed a flagrant foul.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup, the Valkyries announced they signed guard Bree Hall, who was drafted by the Fever in this year's draft. Hall, who won two NCAA titles with South Carolina, will be available to play in Thursday night's game.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

  • On TV: KPIX Channel 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento
  • What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever
  • Date: Thursday, June 19
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Pregame and postgame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

  • On TV: KPIX Channel 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento
  • Date: Thursday, June 19
  • Time: Pregame: 6:30 p.m. | Postgame: 9 p.m.
Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.