Golden State Valkyries to host Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in 1st ever matchup. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are set to host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the first ever matchup between the two teams Thursday night.

Golden State (5-6) is returning back to Chase Center from Texas, after losing to the Dallas Wings 80-71 on Tuesday. Paige Bueckers, the top pick in this year's WNBA draft, and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 39 points.

Monique Billings led the Valkyries in scoring Tuesday with a season-high 18 points, followed by Kayla Thornton with 17.

Meanwhile, the Fever (8-4) are arriving in the Bay Area after defeating the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in a game that was marred by multiple scuffles, three ejections and questions about the game's officiating.

In the third quarter, Clark was hit in the face by Jacy Sheldon and knocked to the ground by Marina Mabrey. Clark and Mabrey were assessed technical fouls, while Sheldon was assessed a flagrant foul.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup, the Valkyries announced they signed guard Bree Hall, who was drafted by the Fever in this year's draft. Hall, who won two NCAA titles with South Carolina, will be available to play in Thursday night's game.

Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard @breezyhalll.



Hall will be available on Thursday against Indiana. pic.twitter.com/SXBRMdmt6L — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 18, 2025

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX Channel 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento

Pregame and postgame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

Thursday, June 19 Time: Pregame: 6:30 p.m. | Postgame: 9 p.m.