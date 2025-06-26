Businesses near San Francisco's Kezar Stadium hope Golden City FC pro soccer kicks off revival

San Francisco and businesses near Kezar Stadium couldn't be more thrilled that the city has officially inked a deal to bring a new soccer franchise to the historic venue.

Golden City FC, a new MLS Next Pro franchise, will begin play in either 2026 or 2027 and call Kezar its home for the next 15 years. Kezar Pub, which is right across the street, will be one of the biggest fans of the team.

"We're big football fans/soccer fans here," said owner Cyril Hackett. "This bar is synonymous with soccer, or football as we call it."

The pub was here when the 49ers called Kezar home between 1946 and 1971, and is two years shy of celebrating its 90th birthday. Hackett wasn't here then, but has owned the bar for almost 30 years.

"We needed a shot in the arm because I think we get a little forgotten out here," said Hackett.

Like many other businesses in the city, Kezar Pub has been slow to recover from shutdowns implemented during the pandemic.

"We've weathered the storm here," he said. "We're one of the lucky ones. People are starting to come back into the bars. People are starting to come back and watch sports, but a lot of people did change their habits. We can't cry forever. We have to get up and go at it."

Kezar Pub has become the place to go to watch pretty much any live sporting event on TV. But a new professional team playing its home games just feet away is something Hackett is looking forward to.

"You have to start thinking to the future," he said. "Probably a minimum of 20 games per year. It's great for our staff. We'll have to hire more people. More revenue for the city. I mean, what can be wrong with that?"

Mayor Daniel Lurie says the team will invest $10 million in a new field, seating, and scoreboard at Kezar Stadium, among other upgrades.

"Kezar is so ingrained in our city's history and the lives of everyday residents that Golden City FC's investment is truly an investment into the people of San Francisco," said Lurie.

Some soccer fans are not quite ready to welcome a new team. Scott Brown is a huge fan of San Francisco City FC, a men's soccer team in the amateur USL League Two that currently plays its home games at Kezar. He worries the team will get the boot when Golden City FC comes into town.

"It's a shame to have somebody overlook a grassroots, fan-owned organization like SF FC," said Brown. "We're really proud of ourselves. Really proud of the name and proud of the team."

Kezar is also home to the San Francisco Nighthawks women's soccer team, which plays in the amateur Women's Premier Soccer League. Nighthawks general manager Jill Lounsbury said she welcomes the new tenants to Kezar.

"The soccer community looks forward to partnerships that allow everyone to grow from the top down and from the bottom up," said Lounsbury in a prepared statement. "I personally look forward to a light being shined on our very diverse and vibrant community with Golden City Football Club's assist!"

From a business perspective, Hackett can't wait to meet his new neighbors across the street.

"You can have too much beer and too much tequila, but you could never have too much soccer," said Hackett.