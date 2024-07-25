Girls' flag football thriving with support from 49ers

Thursday was an open practice day for the Niners at their Santa Clara facility, but young female fans aren't just watching from the sidelines anymore.

When the stars of the 49ers took the field in Santa Clara, 14-year-old Isis Chaudhry was taking notes on everything she saw.

"I like the roughness, I like the competitiveness, I like the running, I like the plays, I like just seeing the ball and catching it," Chaudhry said.

But she wasn't just speaking as a fan. Isis is part of a new generation of female football players. Last season, she was the MVP of her own championship-winning team in a Vallejo flag football league for girls, sponsored by the 49ers.

She scored touchdowns on offense and defense as a receiver and safety, and she has the championship ring to prove it.

"Everything is cool about football to me. I really love it," she said.

Isis came to the 49ers practice with her stepdad Brian Chatman. Brian was a high school and college football star in Texas, and introduced Isis to the game.

"Just over exceeded in everything. I didn't expect her to do as well as she did. She proved me and a lot of other people wrong by going in there and winning and being aggressive and taking advantage of everything she has," Chatman said.

Isis went through a hard time after her biological father, Naddem Chaudhry, was killed in a vehicle accident two years ago. For her, playing football was a way to help manage the pain.

"It just hurt me a lot. And so I just wanted to work harder for him and just like tell him, I'm going to work hard, and everything is going to be OK. I'm going to be OK," she said.

About half a million girls played high school flag football in 2023, a 63% increase since the year before according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The growth of girl's football came at a good time for Isis, even though she had never played before and faced doubts from the boys in school.

"Like, I'm a girl, I can't play, I'm soft. I'm not rough enough. I'm not like a boy who can tackle. So I wanted to prove them wrong and make a better image for all the girls and women who work hard and deserve it," Chaudhry added.

She's going into high school next year, and wants to play and grow with the sport, hopefully even into college.

She counts some of the 49ers players on this field as her role models - especially Nick Bosa.

And like all the fans around her, she was ecstatic when she got to meet number 97.

For Isis and other girls who love football, dreams are starting to come true--on and off the field.