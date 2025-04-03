5 suspected gang members arrested following fight in downtown Gilroy

Police in Gilroy announced the arrests of five people following a fight that injured three men in the city's downtown earlier this week.

Around midnight on Monday, officers were called to the area of Monterey and Sixth streets following reports of a fight in the area. When police arrived, they found the victims, who had suffered injuries described a serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to quickly locate and arrest all five suspects, as they were trying to leave downtown.

According to investigators, the victims were assaulted and robbed by suspects, who are all believed to be part of a local street gang. Police said the suspects hit and kicked the victims before stealing jewelry and cash.

Officers were able to return the stolen property to the victims.

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Mathew Garcia Flores, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Haro, 19-year-old Josiah Xavier Lujan, 20-year-old Adrian Anthony Navarrette and 19-year-old Jose Angel Santos III.

Police said Thursday that all five suspects are being held at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ludden of the Gilroy Police Department's Anti-Crime Team by calling 408-846-0348.