Yastrzemski knocks in 3 runs as Giants sweep struggling Braves with a 4-3 win

Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs as the San Francisco Giants extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Giants swept the three-game series and sent the Braves to their seventh straight loss. Atlanta has lost 14 of its last 17 games and fell to 27-37, a season-low 10 games under .500.

San Francisco trailed 3-1 in the fourth when Yastrzemski sparked a three-run inning for the Giants. He tied the game with a two-out, two-run double down the right field line and scored on an error by the Braves' Ozzie Albies, who couldn't handle a ground ball by Tyler Fitzgerald to second.

Yastrzemski also had a sacrifice fly in the second that tied the game at 1, after the Braves scored in the first.

Matt Olson drove in all three runs for Atlanta. He knocked in a run with a fielder's choice grounder in the first and had a two-run double in the third that put Atlanta ahead.

The Giants got three scoreless innings from their bullpen after Landen Roupp (4-4) allowed three runs in six innings. Camilo Doval recorded his ninth save of the season.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (0-5) also gave up three earned runs in six innings and remains winless.

Key moment

Yastrzemski, who entered the game hitless in his last 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position, delivered a clutch two-out hit to tie the game in the fourth.

Key stat

Despite losing 14 of 17, the Braves have been outscored by just eight runs (72-64) during that span. Sunday's loss was their eighth loss in the stretch by one run.

Up next

The Giants are off on Monday before facing the Rockies in a three-game set. LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.34 ERA) is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The Braves begin a three-game set at the Brewers on Monday, with LHP Chris Sale (3-4, 2.93 ERA) scheduled to start.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

